WordPress Elementor Page Builder Plugin <= 3.5.5 XSS Vulnerability CVE-2022-29455
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://patchstack.com/database/vulnerability/elementor/wordpress-elementor-plugin-3-5-5-unauthenticated-dom-based-reflected-cross-site-scripting-xss-vulnerabilityhttps://rotem-bar.com/hacking-65-million-websites-greater-cve-2022-29455-elementorhttps://www.wordfence.com/blog/2022/04/elementor-critical-remote-code-execution-vulnerability/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 13, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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