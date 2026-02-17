WordPress JS Archive List <= 6.1.5 - SQL Injection CVE-2025-54726
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/wordpress-plugins/jquery-archive-list-widget/js-archive-list-615-unauthenticated-sql-injectionhttps://patchstack.com/database/wordpress/plugin/jquery-archive-list-widget/vulnerability/wordpress-js-archive-list-plugin-6-1-6-sql-injection-vulnerabilityhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2025-54726
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 20, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
