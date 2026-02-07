WordPress List Site Contributors < 1.1.8 - Reflected XSS CVE-2026-0594
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/m4sh-wacker/CVE-2026-0594-ListSiteContributors-Plugin-Exploithttps://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/id/026a2e0d-4d30-4133-9118-055026aa9f4a?source=cve
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 14, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
