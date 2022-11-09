WordPress - Server Side Request Forgery CVE-2022-1386
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Exploit capabilities
Sniper can extract custom artefacts as evidence from the target system by sending requests to internal services.
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2022-1386https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=2022-1386
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Sniper
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- Yes
- CVE Published
- Sep 11, 2018
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Content Management System
- Vendor
- WordPress Foundation
- Product
- WordPress
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