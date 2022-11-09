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WordPress - Server Side Request Forgery CVE-2022-1386

Severity
EPSS Score
EPSS Percentile
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Exploit capabilities

Sniper can extract custom artefacts as evidence from the target system by sending requests to internal services.

Recommendation
Not available
References
https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2022-1386https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=2022-1386
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Sniper
Cisa Kev
No
Exploitable with Sniper
Yes
CVE Published
Sep 11, 2018
Detection added at
Software Type
Content Management System
Vendor
WordPress Foundation
Product
WordPress

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