YzmCMS v3.6 - Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2018-7653
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://packetstormsecurity.com/files/147065/YzmCMS-3.6-Cross-Site-Scripting.htmlhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2018-7653https://github.com/ponyma233/YzmCMS/blob/master/YzmCMS_3.6_bug.mdhttps://github.com/anquanquantao/iwantacvehttps://github.com/5ecurity/CVE-List
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 4, 2018
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
