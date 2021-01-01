List of tests performed

When the scanner runs, here are the tests performed:

Gather information about the SharePoint version installed

Analyze SharePoint configuration settings

Verify public exposure of SharePoint web services

Attempt to do user enumeration

Check permissions on default SharePoint _layouts, _catalogs, and forms

Find juicy information indexed by Google about the target

The SharePoint security assessment is performed remotely in a black-box manner. The scan results explain findings from an anonymous user's perspective who accesses the target website.

Parameters

Parameter Description Target URL This is the URL of the SharePoint website that will be scanned. All URLs must start with http or https .

How it works

The scanner connects to the target SharePoint server and tries to retrieve certain default pages, discovering known vulnerabilities.

Furthermore, the HTTP response headers received from the server are also analyzed to find security issues.