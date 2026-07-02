The scanner connects to the target WordPress website and does a series of passive checks to identify the WordPress version, plugins, themes, users, config backups, database dumps and timthumbs.

By analyzing the HTML source code and the HTTP headers, WPScan manages to extract all the necessary information to perform the assessment. The vulnerabilities presented are determined based on the specific versions of WordPress or plugins/themes that have been identified.

The tool also incorporates a database of WordPress vulnerabilities that gets periodic updates and maintenance.