Exploit SQL Injection vulnerabilities, extract data and demonstrate the risk of SQLi.

Try the Light Version of our scanner or sign up for a Pro Account to perform in-depth SQLi exploitation and reveal high risk vulnerabilities.

Use Cases
Technical Details
Scan type

  • Light scan

Reporting

Sample Report

Here is a SQLi Exploiter sample report that gives you a taste of how our tools save you time and reduce repetitive manual work.

  • Shows the vulnerable parameters, together with the SQL Injection method they are vulnerable to

  • Includes the data that was extracted from the database

  • The original SQLMap output is also included

Download sample report
How to use the pentesting tool

Use Cases for SQLi Exploiter

Allows you to confirm SQL Injection vulnerabilities in your site, to see the vulnerable parameters, and also to demonstrate the business risk by extracting data from the database. Powered by SQLMap.

  • Website Penetration Testing

    Speed-up your penetration test with this online scanner. It is already set-up and configured with the optimal settings for best results and performance. Just start the scan and come back later for results.

  • Security Self-Assessment

    Use this tool to run a security self-assessment to detect weaknesses in your own application.

  • Third-Party Website Audit

    If you are a web development company, you can also show this report to your clients and prove that you have implemented the proper security measures in the application.

SQLi Exploiter

Technical Details

The tool uses SQLMap to test a variety of payloads against the target to determine which parameters are vulnerable. Once the tool finds and tests all the parameters and discovers that at least one of them was confirmed as vulnerable, it will use it to extract the specified information from the database.

SQLMap generates some HTTP requests which can be flagged as attacks on the server-side (although they are harmless). Do not use this scanner if you don't have proper authorization from the owner of the target website.

Parameters

ParameterDescription
Target URLThis is the URL of the website that will be scanned. All URLs must start with http or https.
MethodChoose the HTTP method that will be used to send the requests. Choosing POST will also ask you for the POST Data you want to include in the payload.
POST DataA string containing the data that will be sent through POST (e.g. id=1).
EnumerationChoose which data you would like to extract from the database.
Light CrawlingCrawl the website up to second-level links and try to discover SQLi vulnerabilities automatically.
AdvancedToggle advanced options.
Cookie headerHTTP Cookie header to include in each request. Useful when you want to conduct tests on a page after login (e.g.: "PHPSESSID=a8fh54s..").
Test parametersA comma-separated list of parameters to be tested. If empty, SQLMap will try to determine the available parameters by itself.
Database typeForce SQLMap to only test payloads for this specific database. If none is specified, the tool will detect the database type by itself.
PrefixString to prepend to each payload
SuffixString to append to each payload
TamperUse the specified script to tamper (modify) payloads.
LevelThe diversity of the tests performed. By default, SQLMap will test all GET and POST parameters specified / found. However, you can add additional entry points using the level option. For example, Level 2 adds HTTP Cookie testing, while Level 3 adds User Agent / Referer testing. The higher the level, the longer the scan takes.
RiskHow aggressive the tests should be. If you choose a higher risk, SQLMap will include more resource-intensive tests, which might make the database temporarily inaccessible to legitimate users (for the duration of the test). For example, Risk 2 will run heavy time-based SQL Injection queries alongside the default Risk 1 payloads. Also, the higher the risk, the longer the scan takes.
HTTP CodeHTTP code to match when a query is evaluated to True
TechniquesChoose which type of SQLi techniques to use. Default: all (BEUSTQ).

How it works

The tool is a web interface for the well-known SQLMap, which is executed with the proper parameters to provide speed and accuracy.

It tests a variety of payloads against the target to determine which parameters are vulnerable. Once SQLi Exploiter finds and tests all the parameters and discovers that at least one of them was confirmed as vulnerable, it will use it to extract the specified information from the database.

Detailed information about SQL Injection, including solutions on how to remediate this vulnerability, can be found in the OWASP SQL Injection Page.