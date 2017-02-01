Branded reports & emails: send polished deliverables from your domain
With Pentest-Tools.com, deliver professional, on-brand reports and emails straight from your domain - no design skills needed.
Impress stakeholders, cut manual work, and scale security services without sacrificing professionalism.
Why generic-looking reports slow delivery and kill consistency
Manual formatting delays results
Manually reformatting reports eats up hours your team should spend testing and analyzing. Every edit delays results reaching stakeholders. Pentest-Tools.com generates branded, client-ready reports in minutes.
Inconsistent reports hurt credibility
When every consultant tweaks fonts, headers, or logos by hand, no two reports look the same. That inconsistency chips away at your professionalism. With shared templates, every report from Pentest-Tools.com looks polished and consistent.
Vendor branding erodes trust
Generic vendor logos and tool-based email addresses make reports look less credible. Executives and clients hesitate when the results don’t clearly come from you. Pentest-Tools.com sends reports directly from your company domain – trusted, authentic, yours.
Fragmented workflows waste time
Jumping between tools to generate, edit, and send reports can disrupt your workflow. More steps, more errors, less polish. With Pentest-Tools.com, you combine reporting, branding, and delivery in one streamlined flow.
How branded reports and emails build trust and save time
Your brand on every deliverable
Deliver every report under your own name. Upload your logo once, and every report includes branded covers, headings, and styles. No vendor watermarks, no manual formatting. Need to send reports from your company’s email domain? We can help you out, so stakeholders see results as coming directly from your team — not a third party vendor.
Export in the right format for each audience
Generate editable docX pentest reports, or export individual or aggregated scan results in formats like PDF, HTML, CSV, and XLSX. Control what goes into each deliverable with scan management.
Generate and deliver in one step
No more switching tools. Build, brand, and send reports without leaving Pentest-Tools.com - faster, consistent, and always professional.
Set up your branded reports and emails immediately
Watch Dragos as he guides you through all the necessary steps.
Report faster, stay consistent, and reinforce your brand
Win client confidence faster
Branded reports and trusted delivery make your services stand out. Clients see your identity from the first page and know the results come directly from you, not a tool vendor.
Accelerate time to delivery
Generate, brand, and send from one place. Eliminate fragmented workflows and deliver reports faster with fewer moving parts.
Scale reporting without losing quality
MSPs and larger teams can serve multiple clients with different needs, while every report remains unified, professional, and on-brand.
Tailor outputs for every audience
Switch seamlessly between auditor-ready DOCX emails, or export reports in executive PDFs or CSV/XLSX for engineers. Each stakeholder gets exactly what they need in the format they expect.
Standardize your process across the team
With shared templates and repeatable workflows, reports don’t depend on who wrote them. Every consultant or analyst delivers to the same high standard.
Focus on security, not formatting
Less time tweaking documents means more time for actual testing, analysis, and remediation – the work that matters most.
Streamlined reporting tailored to your use case
Security consultants and freelance pentesters
Deliver reports that impress every time. Skip the late-night formatting grind and generate branded reports that look client-ready from the start, so you can focus on testing, not polishing. Boost your professional image with reports that bear your domain, your name, and your brand identity. Every report reinforces your reputation as a trusted independent party – not someone just running a tool.
MSPs
Maintain consistent branding across dozens of clients. Tailor reports per engagement to avoid mismatched styles and fragmented quality. Scale reporting without losing brand consistency. Serve more clients while every deliverable still looks like it came from your MSP brand.
Internal security teams
Send polished, branded reports that match company standards to executives and auditors directly from your company domain. Export DOCX and easily tailor reports for PCI DSS, ISO 27001, or internal audit frameworks to avoid duplicate work, and eradicate the risk of off-brand deliverables.
What customers are saying
The tools are easy to use, and the reporting is clear and detailed
We have been using the penetration testing suite of Pentest-Tools.com effectively for our high-profile website clients to much success.
The tools are easy to use, and the reporting is clear and detailed enough to help us understand potential issues for quick remediation and also to provide our clients with the confidence that their websites are secure.
Carsten Eckelmann
Director at 2pi Software
Deliver branded reports with confidence – and at scale
Pentest-Tools.com isn’t just a scanner. It’s an end-to-end assessment-to-delivery solution. While others leave you fixing logos and emails, we give you polished, branded reports ready to send.
Branded reports and emails FAQs
Are branded reports and emails included in my plan?
They’re available as an add on. You can add them to any Pentest-Tools.com paid plan.
What’s the difference between reporting and branded reports & emails?
Reporting lets you generate editable, exportable pentest reports. Branded reports and emails ensure your logo is front and center, your docs are consistent, and you deliver straight from your company domain.
Can I send reports directly to clients from Pentest-Tools.com?
Yes. Generate, brand, and email reports directly from your account – no separate tools, no manual attachments.
Do I need extra software to create branded reports?
No. Everything, from templates to exports to delivery, happens inside Pentest-Tools.com.
Which file formats can I export branded reports in?
DOCX, PDF, HTML – all with validated findings, screenshots, and remediation advice.
Is this included in my subscription plan?
Branded reports and emails are an add-on to any paid plan. See pricing options for details.
Can I customize the content of branded reports?
Yes. Start with auto-generated templates and edit findings, risk levels, etc. as needed.
How long does it take to generate a branded report?
Minutes. Most reports are 90% complete on export, and final edits take far less time than building from scratch.