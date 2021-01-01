Features
Improve productivity and collaboration with Shared Items
With Shared Workspaces & Items, you can easily manage your pentesting and vulnerability assessment workflow with your team. This allows you to:
-
See a complete list of team members, granted permissions, wordlists, and other resources that will give you an overview of the whole process.
-
Give differentiated access to workspaces among sub-users. You can select No access / Read-only / Full access for your collaborators.
-
You can also change the access to other resources to No access / View / Edit.
Key features
Workspace & items sharing across your entire workflow
-
Scan Templates
-
Pentest Robots
-
Finding Templates
-
Engagements
-
VPN Profiles
-
Wordlists
Flexible access rights you can change at any time
-
No access
-
Read-only
-
Full access
Coordinated tasks
-
No overlapping
-
Synchronize team members
-
Work on the same engagements
-
Save loads of time
Benefits
How using Shared Items transforms your pentesting workflow
Become an Enterprise customer and get access to the Pentest-Tools.com Shared Items & Workspaces plus everything else our platform has to offer.
-
Flexibility
Easy, flexible access rights based on team roles (No access, Read-only, Full access) + change them anytime you need to
-
Ownership
Clear ownership for each task performed on the platform
-
Onboarding & offboarding
Secure onboarding for new team members & offboarding for people who leave
-
Reduce risks
Reduce data loss risks based on differentiated access options
-
Access management
Restrict access to the most sensitive tasks to specific team members (no access)
-
Work sync
Smoother workflow with easy access to other team members’ work (Read-only, Full access) that makes it easy to stay up to date
-
Synchronization
Team members can work on the same target at the same time
-
Cost optimization
Save on the number of targets attached to your plan (no need to add the same target into several workspaces anymore)
-
Visibility
See all configurations, templates, and reports experienced team members use and improve your own
-
Oversight
For managers: see your team’s progress at a glance
-
Engagement Consistency
Share scan templates and pentest robots and ensure testing consistency across team members while speeding up engagements
-
Scalability boost
Serve more customers with a streamlined workflow and a library of Shared Items that build on your best work
-
Manual tasks & technical debt relief
Internal documentation that needs regular updates, team chats and email threads to coordinate on tasks, etc.
Our Enterprise customers already enjoy the benefits of Shared Items
With an Enterprise account, you can split your workflow across your entire team.
Secure collaboration
Enhance your team's workflows and allow them to work together more effectively
The Shared Workspaces & Items feature is finally here to help you grow your team, productivity, and business – and make the most of Pentest-Tools.com!
No more sharing credentials and fragmented workflows.
With this feature you can now improve collaboration in your team and boost efficiency:
-
Team members can work on the same target at the same time
-
No need to add a target to several workspaces anymore (use fewer targets from your plan)
-
Your best testing methods can become templates your team can re-use (and improve with rich customization options)