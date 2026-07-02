Google hacking (or "Google dorking") uses advanced search operators to uncover publicly indexed sensitive information such as exposed files, misconfigurations, and forgotten web pages. It serves as passive reconnaissance, allowing you to discover public vulnerabilities without ever touching the target's infrastructure.

Why it matters

For security teams, Google hacking is a critical first step: find your exposure before bad actors do. For penetration testers and MSSPs, it speeds up the OSINT phase and defines the scope of every assessment.

Unlike active vulnerability scanning, Google hacking requires zero infrastructure contact - you discover what's already public. This makes it fast, quiet, and legal when performed on authorized targets within defined scope.