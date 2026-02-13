12 Step Meeting List < 3.16.6 - Unauthenticated Sensitive Information Exposure CVE-2025-24582
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/e67936e3-a56e-40d4-9647-75c71499ee0a/https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/id/43f34d3b-ed55-48d1-9074-b33f166e333e
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 24, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
