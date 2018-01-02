Adiscon LogAnalyzer < 3.4.4, 3.5.x < 3.5.5 XSS Vulnerability - Active Check CVE-2012-3790
- Severity
- Not available
- CVSSv3 Score
- Not available
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://secpod.org/blog/?p=504http://secpod.org/advisories/SecPod_LogAnalyzer_XSS_Vuln.txthttp://loganalyzer.adiscon.com/security-advisories/loganalyzer-cross-site-scripting-vulnerability-in-highlight-parameter
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
