Adminer 1.12.0 - 4.6.2 Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2021-43008
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/vrana/adminer/releases/tag/v4.6.3https://podalirius.net/en/cves/2021-43008/https://sansec.io/research/adminer-4.6.2-file-disclosure-vulnerability
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
