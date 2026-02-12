Adminer 4.6.2 - 5.4.1 Unauthenticated Persistent DoS CVE-2026-25892
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/vrana/adminer/security/advisories/GHSA-q4f2-39gr-45jhhttps://github.com/vrana/adminer/commit/21d3a3150388677b18647d68aec93b7850e457d3
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Feb 9, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
