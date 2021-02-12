Adminer 4.7.0 < 4.7.9 Multiple Vulnerabilities - Windows CVE-2020-35572CVE-2021-21311
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.2
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/vrana/adminer/security/advisories/GHSA-9pgx-gcph-mpqrhttps://sourceforge.net/p/adminer/bugs-and-features/775/https://github.com/vrana/adminer/security/advisories/GHSA-x5r2-hj5c-8jx6https://sourceforge.net/p/adminer/news/2021/02/adminer-479-released/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
