Adobe Coldfusion - Remote Code Execution CVE-2018-15961
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Exploit capabilities
Sniper can gain unauthenticated Remote Code Execution on the target system and extract multiple artefacts as evidence.
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2018-15961https://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/coldfusion/apsb18-33.html
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Sniper
- Exploitable with Sniper
- Yes
- CVE Published
- Sep 11, 2018
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Web server
- Vendor
- Adobe
- Product
- Coldfusion
