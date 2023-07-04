Affiliates Manager < 2.9.0 - Cross Site Scripting CVE-2021-25078
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 6.1
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/d4edb5f2-aa1b-4e2d-abb4-76c46def6c6ehttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-25078https://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/changeset/2648196https://github.com/ARPSyndicate/cvemon
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 24, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
