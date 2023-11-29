AfterLogic Aurora and WebMail Pro < 7.7.9 - Information Disclosure CVE-2021-26294
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/E3SEC/AfterLogic/blob/main/CVE-2021-26294-exposure-of-sensitive-information-vulnerability.mdhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-26294https://github.com/Threekiii/Awesome-POChttps://github.com/soosmile/POChttps://github.com/tzwlhack/Vulnerability
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 7, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
