AirFlow < 2.4.0 - Remote Code Execution CVE-2022-40127
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 8.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/Mr-xn/CVE-2022-40127https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2022-40127http://www.openwall.com/lists/oss-security/2022/11/14/2https://github.com/apache/airflow/pull/25960https://lists.apache.org/thread/cf132hgm6jvzvsbpsozl3plf1r4cwysy
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 14, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
