Apache <= 2.4.48 Mod_Proxy - Server-Side Request Forgery CVE-2021-40438
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://firzen.de/building-a-poc-for-cve-2021-40438https://httpd.apache.org/security/vulnerabilities_24.htmlhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-40438https://cert-portal.siemens.com/productcert/pdf/ssa-685781.pdfhttps://lists.apache.org/thread.html/r210807d0bb55f4aa6fbe1512be6bcc4dacd64e84940429fba329967a@%3Cusers.httpd.apache.org%3E
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 16, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
