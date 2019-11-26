Apache Atlas XSS Vulnerability (Nov 2019) CVE-2019-10070
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 6.1
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://lists.apache.org/thread.html/cc21437c4c5053a13e13332d614d5172f39da03491fe17ae260be221@%3Cdev.atlas.apache.org%3E
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
