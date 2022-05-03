Apache CouchDB < 3.2.2 Privilege Escalation Vulnerability - Windows - Version Check CVE-2022-24706
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.cisa.gov/known-exploited-vulnerabilities-cataloghttps://lists.apache.org/thread/w24wo0h8nlctfps65txvk0oc5hdcnv00
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
