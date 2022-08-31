Apache - Memory Corruption CVE-2020-9490
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://httpd.apache.org/security/vulnerabilities_24.htmlhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2020-9490
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Sniper
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 7, 2020
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Web server
- Vendor
- Apache
- Product
- Server
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.