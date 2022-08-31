Skip to main content

Vulnerabilities & Exploits

Apache - Memory Corruption CVE-2020-9490

Severity
CVSSv3 Score
7.5
CVE
CVE-2020-9490
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Recommendation
Not available
References
https://httpd.apache.org/security/vulnerabilities_24.htmlhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2020-9490
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Sniper
Exploitable with Sniper
No
CVE Published
Aug 7, 2020
Detection added at
Software Type
Web server
Vendor
Apache
Product
Server

