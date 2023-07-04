Apache OFBiz <17.12.07 - Arbitrary Code Execution CVE-2021-30128
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://lists.apache.org/thread.html/rbe8439b26a71fc3b429aa793c65dcc4a6e349bc7bb5010746a74fa1d@%3Ccommits.ofbiz.apache.org%3Ehttps://lists.apache.org/thread.html/rb3f5cd65f3ddce9b9eb4d6ea6e2919933f0f89b15953769d11003743%40%3Cdev.ofbiz.apache.org%3Ehttps://lists.apache.org/thread.html/rb3f5cd65f3ddce9b9eb4d6ea6e2919933f0f89b15953769d11003743@%3Cdev.ofbiz.apache.org%3Ehttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-30128http://www.openwall.com/lists/oss-security/2021/04/27/5
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 27, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.