Skip to main content

Vulnerabilities & Exploits

Apache OFBiz - Remote Code Execution CVE-2021-26295

Severity
CVSSv3 Score
9.8
CVE
CVE-2021-26295
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Exploit capabilities

Sniper can gain unauthenticated Remote Code Execution on the target system and extract multiple artefacts as evidence.

Recommendation
Not available
References
https://ridgesecurity.ai/blog/apache-ofbiz-three-deserialization-vulnerabilities-analysis-cve-2021-26295-cve-2021-29200-cve-2021-30128/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-26295
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Sniper
Exploitable with Sniper
Yes
CVE Published
Mar 1, 2021
Detection added at
Software Type
Planning system
Vendor
Apache
Product
OFBiz

Detect this vulnerability now!

Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.

Compare paid plans Free access