Apache Struts 2.0.0-2.5.25 - Remote Code Execution CVE-2020-17530
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/160721/Apache-Struts-2-Forced-Multi-OGNL-Evaluation.htmlhttp://jvn.jp/en/jp/JVN43969166/index.htmlhttps://cwiki.apache.org/confluence/display/WW/S2-061https://security.netapp.com/advisory/ntap-20210115-0005/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2020-17530
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Dec 11, 2020
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
