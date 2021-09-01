Apache Struts - Remote Code Execution CVE-2020-17530
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Exploit capabilities
Sniper can gain unauthenticated Remote Code Execution on the target system and extract multiple artefacts as evidence.
- Recommendation
- Not available
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Sniper
- Exploitable with Sniper
- Yes
- CVE Published
- Dec 1, 2020
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Web framework
- Vendor
- Apache
- Product
- Struts
