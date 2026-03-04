Apache Tomcat Manager/Host Manager/Server Status Default/Hardcoded Credentials (HTTP) CVE-2009-3099CVE-2009-3548CVE-2009-3843CVE-2009-4188CVE-2009-4189CVE-2010-0557CVE-2010-4094
- Severity
- Not available
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://tomcat.apache.org/tomcat-11.0-doc/realm-howto.htmlhttps://tomcat.apache.org/tomcat-11.0-doc/realm-howto.html#LockOutRealmhttps://www.zerodayinitiative.com/advisories/ZDI-10-214/https://web.archive.org/web/20210121192211/http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/36258https://web.archive.org/web/20210121192951/http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/36954https://web.archive.org/web/20210121193118/http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/37086https://web.archive.org/web/20210121194133/http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/38084https://web.archive.org/web/20210121205210/http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/44172https://web.archive.org/web/20210120183039/http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/79264https://web.archive.org/web/20210120183258/http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/79351https://www.zerodayinitiative.com/advisories/ZDI-09-085/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 8, 2009
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.