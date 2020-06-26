Apache Traffic Server (ATS) HTTP/2 DoS Vulnerability CVE-2020-9494
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://lists.apache.org/thread.html/rf7f86917f42fdaf904d99560cba0c016e03baea6244c47efeb60ecbe%40%3Cdev.trafficserver.apache.org%3E
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
