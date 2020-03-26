Apache Traffic Server (ATS) Multiple HTTP Request Smuggling Vulnerabilities CVE-2019-17559CVE-2019-17565CVE-2020-1944
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://lists.apache.org/thread.html/r99d18d0bc4daa05e7d0e5a63e0e22701a421b2ef5a8f4f7694c43869%40%3Cannounce.trafficserver.apache.org%3E
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
