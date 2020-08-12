Apache Wicket 7.16.0, 8.8.0, 9.0.0-M5 Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2020-11976
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://lists.apache.org/thread.html/r104eeefeb1e9da51f7ef79cef0f9ff12e21ef8559b77801e86b21e16%40%3Cusers.wicket.apache.org%3E
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.