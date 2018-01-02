Apache Wicket Cross-Site Scripting Vulnerability (Nov 2017) CVE-2012-5636
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 6.1
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wicket.apache.org/news/2013/03/03/cve-2012-5636.htmlhttp://www.securityfocus.com/bid/101644
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
