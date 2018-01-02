Atlassian Bamboo Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2016-5229
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/92057https://jira.atlassian.com/browse/BAM-17736?src=confmacro&_ga=1.65705644.34970059.1459525314https://confluence.atlassian.com/bamboo/bamboo-security-advisory-2016-07-20-831660461.html
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
