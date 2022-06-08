Atlassian Confluence - Remote Code Execution CVE-2022-26134
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Exploit capabilities
Sniper can gain unauthenticated Remote Code Execution on the target system and extract multiple artefacts as evidence.
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2022-26134https://confluence.atlassian.com/doc/confluence-security-advisory-2022-06-02-1130377146.html
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Sniper
- Exploitable with Sniper
- Yes
- CVE Published
- Jun 3, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Collaboration software
- Vendor
- Atlassian
- Product
- Confluence
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.