Atlassian Crowd - Remote Code Execution CVE-2019-11580
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Exploit capabilities
Sniper can gain unauthenticated Remote Code Execution on the target system and extract multiple artefacts as evidence.
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://confluence.atlassian.com/crowd/crowd-security-advisory-2019-05-22-970260700.htmlhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/cve-2019-11580
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Sniper
- Exploitable with Sniper
- Yes
- CVE Published
- Jun 3, 2019
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Web framework
- Vendor
- Atlassian
- Product
- Crowd
