Atlassian Crowd XML Parser Vulnerability (JRA-27719) - Active Check CVE-2012-2926
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.1
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://jira.atlassian.com/browse/JRA-27719http://confluence.atlassian.com/display/JIRA/JIRA+Security+Advisory+2012-05-17http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/53595
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
