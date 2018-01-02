Atlassian JIRA < 6.0.5 Directory Traversal Vulnerabilities CVE-2014-2313CVE-2014-2314
- Severity
- Not available
- CVSSv3 Score
- Not available
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://blog.h3xstream.com/2014/02/jira-path-traversal-explained.htmlhttps://confluence.atlassian.com/jira/jira-security-advisory-2014-02-26-445188412.html
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.