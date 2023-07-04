Atlassian Jira Confluence - Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2018-5230
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 6.1
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://jira.atlassian.com/browse/JRASERVER-67289https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2018-5230https://github.com/sushantdhopat/JIRA_testinghttps://github.com/Elsfa7-110/kenzer-templateshttps://github.com/Faizee-Asad/JIRA-Vulnerabilities
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 14, 2018
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
