Atlassian Jira Server-Side Template Injection CVE-2019-11581
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/jas502n/CVE-2019-11581https://jira.atlassian.com/browse/JRASERVER-69532https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2019-11581https://github.com/0x48piraj/jiraffehttps://github.com/bakery312/Vulhub-Reproduce
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 9, 2019
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
