ATutor < 2.2.4 XSS Vulnerability CVE-2023-27008
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 6.1
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://plantplants213607121.wordpress.com/2023/02/16/atutor-2-2-1-cross-site-scripting-via-the-token-body-parameter/comment-page-1/?unapproved=1&moderation-hash=4856ff993af49653d7c460bea3fa6c39#comment-1
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
