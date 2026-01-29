Aurelia-Path < 1.1.7 - Prototype Pollution CVE-2021-41097
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/aurelia/path/issues/44https://security.snyk.io/vuln/SNYK-JS-AURELIAPATH-1579475https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-41097
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 27, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
