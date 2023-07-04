AWStats 6.95/7.0 - 'awredir.pl' Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2012-4547
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 4.3
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/36164https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2012-4547http://awstats.sourceforge.net/docs/awstats_changelog.txthttp://openwall.com/lists/oss-security/2012/10/29/7http://openwall.com/lists/oss-security/2012/10/26/1
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 31, 2012
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.