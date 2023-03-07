AXIS 207W Network Camera XSS Vulnerability (Feb 2023) CVE-2023-22984
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 6.1
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://d0ub1e-d.github.io/2022/12/30/exploit-db-1/https://www.axis.com/products/axis-207w/support
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
