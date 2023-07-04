BlogEngine.NET 3.3.7.0 - Local File Inclusion CVE-2019-10717
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.1
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.securitymetrics.com/blog/Blogenginenet-Directory-Traversal-Listing-Login-Page-Unvalidated-Redirecthttps://github.com/rxtur/BlogEngine.NET/commits/masterhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2019-10717http://seclists.org/fulldisclosure/2019/Jun/44https://github.com/ARPSyndicate/kenzer-templates
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 3, 2019
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
