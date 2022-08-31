BlueKeep - Remote Code Execution CVE-2019-0708
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 9.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://msrc.microsoft.com/update-guide/en-US/vulnerability/CVE-2019-0708https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2019-0708
- Codename
- BlueKeep
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Sniper
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 16, 2019
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Operating system
- Vendor
- Microsoft
- Product
- Windows
