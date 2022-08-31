Skip to main content

Vulnerabilities & Exploits

BlueKeep - Remote Code Execution CVE-2019-0708

Severity
CVSSv3 Score
9.8
CVE
Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)CVE-2019-0708
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Recommendation
Not available
References
https://msrc.microsoft.com/update-guide/en-US/vulnerability/CVE-2019-0708https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2019-0708
Codename
BlueKeep
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Sniper
Exploitable with Sniper
No
CVE Published
May 16, 2019
Detection added at
Software Type
Operating system
Vendor
Microsoft
Product
Windows

Detect this vulnerability now!

Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.

Compare paid plans Free access