Cacti < 1.2.25 Insecure Deserialization CVE-2023-30534
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 4.3
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/Cacti/cacti/security/advisories/GHSA-77rf-774j-6h3phttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-30534https://www.fastly.com/blog/cve-2023-30534-insecure-deserialization-in-cacti-prior-to-1-2-25https://lists.fedoraproject.org/archives/list/package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org/message/CFH3J2WVBKY4ZJNMARVOWJQK6PSLPHFH/https://lists.fedoraproject.org/archives/list/package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org/message/WOQFYGLZBAWT4AWNMO7DU73QXWPXTCKH/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 5, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.