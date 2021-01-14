Cacti 1.2.x < 1.2.17 Multiple Vulnerabilities - Windows CVE-2020-35701
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 8.8
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://asaf.me/2020/12/15/cacti-1-2-0-to-1-2-16-sql-injection/https://github.com/Cacti/cacti/issues/4022https://github.com/Cacti/cacti/issues/4019https://github.com/Cacti/cacti/issues/4035
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
