CasaOS < 0.4.7 Path Traversal Vulnerability - Version Check CVE-2024-24765
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/IceWhaleTech/CasaOS-UserService/security/advisories/GHSA-h5gf-cmm8-cg7c
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
