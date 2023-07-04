Casdoor 1.13.0 - Unauthenticated SQL Injection CVE-2022-24124
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 7.5
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://packetstormsecurity.com/files/166163/Casdoor-1.13.0-SQL-Injection.htmlhttps://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/50792https://github.com/cckuailong/reapoc/tree/main/2022/CVE-2022-24124/vultargethttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2022-24124https://github.com/casdoor/casdoor/compare/v1.13.0...v1.13.1
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 29, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.